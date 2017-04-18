Stocks slip; Dow dragged down by Goldman, J&J

Stocks finished lower, with the Dow posting an outsized decline (-0.6%) in the wake of Goldman Sachs' surprising quarterly loss.

Nearly all of the Dow's 113-point loss was attributable to weakness in Goldman (-4.7%) and Johnson & Johnson (-3.1%), which missed Q1 sales expectations.

"The market has been sideways recently and investors have been looking for a reason to sell off," said Tom Cassidy, chief investment officer at Univest Wealth Management Division.

The health care sector (-1%) led today's retreat, followed by financials (-0.8%), despite an upbeat earnings report from BofA (-0.4%).

The energy sector (-0.9%) was the worst-performing cyclical group, as U.S. crude oil slipped 0.3% at $52.47/bbl.

Investor participation was below average, as 890M shares changed hands at the NYSE floor.

U.S. Treasurys saw unequally distributed buying interest, as the 10-year yield fell by 8 bps to 2.17% while the two-year yield lost only 5 bps to 1.15%.