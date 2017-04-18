CalAmp +5.4% as more focused business boosts revenues

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) is up 5.4% in building postmarket trading after edging analyst expectations with its Q4 earnings report

Revenue in its Wireless DataCom segment rose 46% to $86.1M, and the Satellite business (which ended operations last Aug. 31) had $11.9M in revenue in the year-ago quarter. LoJack contributed $27.8M to revenues.

Gross profit in the remaining business rose to $35.8M, though, from $23.9M.

Adjusted EBITDA was $12.8M vs. a year-ago $13.7M, missing an expected $12.99M.

It's guiding to Q1 revenue of $84M-$90M (vs. consensus for $88.2M), non-GAAP EPS of $0.24-$0.32 (vs. $0.28 expected) and EBITDA of $11M-$14M (vs. $14M consensus).

