Lam Research +4.8% after earnings beat, upbeat guidance

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) is among tech's top postmarket gainers, up 4.8% after hours after it beat consensus on top and bottom lines in its Q1 earnings.

Revenues rose 64% (up 14% Q/Q) and shipments increased to $2.41B (up 25% Q/Q). Gross margin (non-GAAP) fell 30 basis points and operating margin increased 90 basis points.

Revenue distribution by region: Korea, 34%; Taiwan, 28%; China, 11%; Japan, 11%; U.S., 9%; Europe, 4%; Southeast Asia, 3%.

Cash and equivalents, short-term investments, and restricted cash and investments were steady at $6.1B. Cash from operations was $423M.

For the June quarter, it's guiding to shipments of $2.4B-$2.6B and revenues of $2.2B-$2.4B (above consensus for $2.19B), along with EPS of $2.88-$3.12 (above expectations for $2.66). It sees gross margin at 45-47% and operating margin at 26-28%.

Press Release