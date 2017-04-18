Reports: Fox News game-planning life after O'Reilly

Fox News (FOX -0.4% , FOXA -0.2% ) is game-planning for a life (and perhaps a prime-time lineup) without embattled host Bill O'Reilly, NPR reports as tension mounts at the network today.

The Murdochs apparently haven't made a decision on O'Reilly's fate yet -- Fox is silent on the issue at the moment -- but Fox CEO James Murdoch has been said to want O'Reilly out while brother Lachlan Murdoch and father Rupert Murdoch are leaning towards keeping him.

The stirring chatter in various media today comes amid another report alleging racial and sexual harassment at O'Reilly's hands -- this from a former clerical worker at the network who's seeking not money, "just accountability," according to her attorney.

O'Reilly has the top-rated show, The O'Reilly Factor, at what is consistently the top-rated cable network in prime time.