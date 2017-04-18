New Jersey lawmakers want probe of YPF for Passaic River cleanup

New Jersey lawmakers today voted to ask state and federal officials to investigate Argentina’s YPF for possible violations of the law in what they said was a premeditated plan to use U.S. Bankruptcy Court to shirk its responsibility for cleaning up the Passaic River.

The dispute involves a riverfront site in Newark owned by YPF’s Maxus Energy unit where pesticides and herbicides including Agent Orange were produced in the 1950s and 1960s; a New Jersey court ruled in 2011 that Maxus and another affiliate were responsible for dumping dioxin, a highly toxic chemical and likely carcinogen, into the river decades ago.

The lawmakers accuse YPF, which bought Maxus in 1995, of embarking on a decades-long plan to strip the company of its $2B in oil and gas assets and then force it into bankruptcy to avoid the full extent of its environmental liabilities.