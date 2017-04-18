Main suppliers hold places in Samsung Galaxy S8 phone

A teardown of the new Galaxy S8 flagship phone (SSNLF +23.3% ) shows some strong similarity to the fire-plagued Note 7 device from last year -- and also that key suppliers are still holding their spots in Samsung's lead device.

The iFixit story notes basic architecture is unchanged and many parts are "virtually identical"; the design around the battery is even "very, very similar" to the Note 7.

The phone's got a Snapdragon processor (QCOM -0.4% ), and wins on RF chips by Broadcom (AVGO -0.4% ) and Skyworks (SWKS +0.3% ) were "to be expected," says Raymond James' Simon Leopold, considering the teardown was of an Asian version (rather than a North American version that is likely to have a bigger presence from Qorvo (QRVO +0.7% )). NXP (NXP +0.1% ) held its role as the NFC controller chip maker.