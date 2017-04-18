Fox News wins cable ratings again despite O'Reilly vacation dip

Fox News (FOX -0.4% , FOXA -0.2% ) continued to easily top cable prime-time ratings, even with a drop-off on its lead show spurred by vacationing host Bill O'Reilly.

The O'Reilly Factor saw its ratings fall off 26% with a succession of guest hosts for most of last week, as O'Reilly took a planned vacation amid swirling questions whether he'll last at the network or be ousted due to a spate of sexual-harassment claims.

Fox News drew 2.38M viewers on average in prime time, well ahead of No. 2 MSNBC (CMCSA +1.1% ), which logged 1.52M. The top five were rounded out by HGTV (SNI -0.4% ), with 1.46M; TNT (TWX +0.5% ), with 1.41M; and ESPN (DIS +0.4% ), with 1.33M.