Fox News wins cable ratings again despite O'Reilly vacation dip

Fox News (FOX -0.4%, FOXA -0.2%) continued to easily top cable prime-time ratings, even with a drop-off on its lead show spurred by vacationing host Bill O'Reilly.
The O'Reilly Factor saw its ratings fall off 26% with a succession of guest hosts for most of last week, as O'Reilly took a planned vacation amid swirling questions whether he'll last at the network or be ousted due to a spate of sexual-harassment claims.
Fox News drew 2.38M viewers on average in prime time, well ahead of No. 2 MSNBC (CMCSA +1.1%), which logged 1.52M. The top five were rounded out by HGTV (SNI -0.4%), with 1.46M; TNT (TWX +0.5%), with 1.41M; and ESPN (DIS +0.4%), with 1.33M.
Fox News also won total day viewers, averaging 1.54M, ahead of Nickelodeon's (VIA +0.4%, VIAB +0.3%) 1.097M and HGTV's 831,000.