CNN: Fox News, O'Reilly discussing exit

Fox News and its star host Bill O'Reilly are discussing his exit from the network amid a thunderstorm of sexual-harassment allegations, CNN's Brian Stelter reports.

Sources in O'Reilly's camp deny such discussions, he says, but one person close to O'Reilly acknowledges the host won't likely return to The O'Reilly Factor, the top-rated show on cable's top network.

Twenty-First Century Fox (FOX, FOXA) is holding a board meeting Thursday and O'Reilly's fate is on the agenda, Stelter says.

O'Reilly is in Italy while his team works on his behalf; he's currently due to return to his show next Monday.