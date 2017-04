British MPs will vote later today on Theresa May's decision to call a snap general election for June 8.

In a major U-turn, May said the vote was necessary to secure a mandate for the upcoming Brexit negotiations, adding that Westminster was too divided to tackle what she called a "moment of enormous national significance."

Sterling is flat after surging to a 6-month highs, while U.K. gilt values are on the decline.

