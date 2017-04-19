Morgan Stanley +2.2% after strong Q1

Q4 net income of $1.9B or $1.00 per share vs. $1.1B and $0.55 one year ago. Revenues rose to $9.7B from $7.8B. Annualized ROE in Q1 was 10.7%.

Institutional Securities pretax income of $1.73B vs. $908M a year ago. Investment banking revenue of $1.4B up from $990M, with lower advisory revenues (thanks to slower M&A) more than balanced out by equity and fixed-income underwriting. Sales and trading revenue of $3.5B up from $2.7B, with fixed income revenue of $1.7B about doubling.

Wealth Management pretax income of $973M up from $786M a year ago. Asset management fees and transaction revenues were both higher, as was net interest income thanks to loan growth and higher interest rates. Pretax margin of 24%.

Investment Management pretax income of $103M vs. $44M a year ago.

Firm-wide compensation expense of $4.5B vs. $3.7B a year ago thanks to higher revenues. Non-comp expense of $2.5B vs. $2.4B.

Tangible book value per share at quarter end of $32.49. 17M shares bought back during quarter for $750M.

