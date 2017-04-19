Futures up as earnings take spotlight

With corporate results taking center stage, Dow futures are up 0.1% , while S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures head 0.3% higher .

Nearly a third of the Dow 30 companies will kick-start earnings season this week and hopes are high for a profitable first quarter.

Oil is up 0.3% at $53/bbl, gold is 0.7% lower at $1285/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is up 3 bps to 2.21%.

