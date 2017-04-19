More on Lithia Motors' Q1

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) reports total same-store sales rose 3.3% in Q1.

Same-store sales breakdown: New vehicle retail: +0.2%; Used vehicle retail: +5.9%; Used vehicle wholesale: -2.9%; Finance and insurance: +6%; Service, body and parts: +7.6%; Fleet and other: +96.6%.

Revenue breakdown: New vehicle retail: $1.21B (+10.4%); Used vehicle retail: $602.22M (+13%); Used vehicle wholesale: $71.5M (+9.8%); Finance and insurance: $86.78M (+11.8%); Service, body and parts: $232.57M (+18.3%); Fleet and other: $32.72M (+123.8%).

Same store F&I per unit +$62 Y/Y to $1,353.

Gross margin rate squeezed 20 bps to 15.3%.

Adjusted SG&A expense rate down 10 bps to 10.9%.

Adjusted operating margin rate flat at 3.9%.

Total retail units sold +10.3% Y/Y to 66,399 units.

FY2017 Guidance: Total revenues: $9.2B to $9.4B; New vehicle same-store sales: +1.5%; Used vehicle same-store sales: +5.5%; Service body and parts same-store sales: +5%; New vehicle gross margin: 5.5% to 5.7%; Used vehicle gross margin: 11.5% to 11.7%; Service body and parts gross margin: 48.2% to 48.4%; Tax rate: 39.5%; Diluted EPS: $8.05 to $8.35; Average diluted shares outstanding: 25.3M.