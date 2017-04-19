ETF demand leads asset growth at BlackRock in Q1

Q1 adjusted net income of $865M or $5.25 per share vs. $711M and $4.25 one year ago. Operating margin of 42.6% up 100 basis points from last year.

AUM of $5.4T up 14% Y/Y. $80B of long-term net inflows, $64B of which went into iShares. At $1.4T, the iShares funds have 26% of the company's AUM and account for 37% of base fees.

Of actively-managed fixed-income funds, 66% of taxable ones topped their bogies over a one-year period, 78% over three years, 88% over five years.

In equity, 64% of actively-managed fundamental ones topped benchmarks over one year, 65% over three years, 49% over five years; for scientific funds, 90% topped benchmarks over five years.

