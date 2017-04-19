PSA Group March European car registrations: +7%

PSA Group (OTCPK:PUGOY, OTC:PUGOF, OTCPK:PEUGF) car registrations +6.7% to 181,123 units in March, according to the European Automobile Manufacturers Association.

Overall EU registrations +11.2% Y/Y to 1,891,583 units in March. The calendar shift of Easter into April this year impacted the comparison to last year. Double-digit gains in registrations were recorded in Italy, Spain and Germany during the month.

PSA market share: 9.4% vs. 9.7% a year ago.

PSA YTD registrations +3.7%.

Results include the Peugeot, Citroen and DS brands.

EAMA release (.pdf)