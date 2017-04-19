Volkswagen March European car registrations: +6%

Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAY) car registrations +6.2% to 414,844 units in March, according to the European Automobile Manufacturers Association.

Overall EU registrations +11.2% Y/Y to 1,891,583 units in March. The calendar shift of Easter into April this year impacted the comparison to last year. Double-digit gains in registrations were recorded in Italy, Spain and Germany during the month.

Volkswagen market share: 21.4% vs. 22.4% a year ago.

Volkswagen YTD registrations +5.3%.

Results include the Volkswagen, Audi, Skoda, Seat and Porsche brands.

EAMA release (.pdf)