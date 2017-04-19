Renault March European car registrations: +14%

Renault (OTC:RNSDF, OTCPK:RNLSY) car registrations +14.4% to 183,077 units in March, according to the European Automobile Manufacturers Association.

Overall EU registrations +11.2% Y/Y to 1,891,583 units in March. The calendar shift of Easter into April this year impacted the comparison to last year. Double-digit gains in registrations were recorded in Italy, Spain and Germany during the month.

Renault market share: 9.5% vs. 9.2% a year ago.

Renault YTD registrations +11.1%.

Results include the Renault, Dacia and Lada brands.

EAMA release (.pdf)