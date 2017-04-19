FCA Group March European car registrations: +18%

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Group (NYSE:FCAU) car registrations +18.2% to 130,923 units in March, according to the European Automobile Manufacturers Association.

Overall EU registrations +11.2% Y/Y to 1,891,583 units in March. The calendar shift of Easter into April this year impacted the comparison to last year. Double-digit gains in registrations were recorded in Italy, Spain and Germany during the month.

Fiat market share: 6.8% vs. 6.3% a year ago.

Fiat YTD registrations +14.6%.

Results include the Fiat, Jeep, Lancia, Chrysler and Alfa Romeo brands.

EAMA release (.pdf)