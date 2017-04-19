More on Textron's Q1

Adjusted income from continuing operations of $125M, or $0.46 per share.

Sales by segment: Textron Aviation -11%; Bell -14%; Textron Systems +28%; Industrial +4%.

"We are continuing to execute our restructuring plan while maintaining our focus on new product investment and the integration of acquired businesses," said CEO Scott Donnelly.

As a result of the closing of the Arctic Cat acquisition, the company is adjusting its guidance. Outlook for 2017: Diluted EPS of $2.40 to $2.60 (vs. $2.50-$2.70).

TXT +3% premarket

Q1 results