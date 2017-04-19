FDA on board with CytRx's regulatory plan for aldoxorubicin, NDA on tap for Q4; shares ahead 32% premarket

Nano cap CytRx (NASDAQ:CYTR) is up 32% premarket on robust volume in response to its announcement that the FDA has agreed to its plan to submit a rolling New Drug Application (NDA) under the abbreviated 505(b)(2) pathway seeking approval of aldoxorubicin for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma (STS). The company says it expects to complete the filing in Q4 with commercial launch to follow in 2018.

It also intends to discuss the regulatory pathway with the European Medicines Agency.

Management will host a conference call this morning at 8:30 am ET to discuss its plans.