Jacobs wins a contract from Codelco for Chuquicamata mine project

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) won a contract from Codelco to provide engineering, procurement and field support services for the overhaul of acid plants at the Chuquicamata Mine in northern Chile.

Jacobs’ scope of services includes modifications to existing facilities to support the operation of two new double contact/double absorption acid plants.

“This award will help Codelco become safer and more sustainable, benefiting not only the company but also Chile and its people,” said Jacobs Senior Vice President Mining, Minerals and Specialty Chemicals Andrew Berryman.

The project is scheduled for completion in December of 2018.

Press Release