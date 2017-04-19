Opel March European car registrations: +3%

Opel (NYSE:GM) car registrations +3.3% to 130,799 units in March, according to the European Automobile Manufacturers Association.

Overall EU registrations +11.2% Y/Y to 1,891,583 units in March. The calendar shift of Easter into April this year impacted the comparison to last year. Double-digit gains in registrations were recorded in Italy, Spain and Germany during the month.

Opel market share: 6.8% vs. 7.3% a year ago.

Opel YTD registrations +2.4%.

Results include the Opel, Vauxhall, Chevrolet and other GM brands.

Opel was sold by GM to PSA Group last month, but the deal hasn't closed yet.

EAMA release (.pdf)