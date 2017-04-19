Commerce Department starts probe into imports of steel wire rod

The Commerce Department says it is launching investigations into whether imports of carbon and alloy steel wire rod from certain countries are being dumped and/or subsidized.

The investigation affects imports from Belarus, Italy, South Korea, Russia, South Africa, Spain, Turkey, Ukraine, the UAE and U.K.; the subsidization probe covers imports from Italy and Turkey, the DoC says.

The action follows petitions from Gerdau (NYSE:GGB), Nucor (NYSE:NUE), Keystone Consolidated Industries and Charter Steel; other potentially related tickers include X, AKS, STLD, CMC, MT.