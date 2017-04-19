IBM -5% premarket as sell-side bulls, bears, and neutrals weigh in

via Bloomberg

Goldman's James Schneider calls IBM's Q1 a "tepid report," with weak margin performance maybe to revive investor skepticism on the sustainability of core operating EPS growth. Guidance implies a substantial margin ramp in H2, one the market may take a wait-and-see approach on. He reiterates his Neutral rating and cuts the PT to $170 from $175.

Morgan Stanely's Katy Huberty is also concerned with margins, noting the deterioration in Q1 was at a faster pace than H2 of last year. She remains bullish though, calling H1 of this year an "air pocket," while investors underestimate the company's transformation to a cognitive and cloud platform. She's rates IBM Overweight with $212 price target.

A bear on stock prior already, Jefferies James Kisner says earnings were poor quality thanks a large contribution from intellectual property income and an artificially low tax rate. He sees the underlying EPS as more like $1.60 vs. the $2.38 reported. His cuts his price target to $135 from $145.

Shares are down 4.9% premarket to $161.77.

