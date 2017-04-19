Oracle to buy ad measurement firm Moat

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) agrees to acquire digital measurement cloud company Moat for an undisclosed sum as part of its push into the media and marketing sectors.

Moat works with some of the world's largest brands to help measure and track their online ads, including Nestle, Procter & Gamble and Unilever, as well as publishers such as ESPN, Facebook, NBCUniversal, Snapchat and YouTube.

Moat will remain an independent platform within the Oracle Data Cloud division, and Moat founder and CEO Jonah Goodhart will continue to run the division within ORCL.