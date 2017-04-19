Jaguar Land Rover March European car registrations: +26%

Jaguar Land Rover car registrations +26.0% to 46,047 units in March, according to the European Automobile Manufacturers Association.

Overall EU registrations +11.2% Y/Y to 1,891,583 units in March. The calendar shift of Easter into April this year impacted the comparison to last year. Double-digit gains in registrations were recorded in Italy, Spain and Germany during the month.

JLR market share: 2.4% vs. 2.1% a year ago.

JLR YTD registrations +14.0%.

Results include the Jaguar and Land Rover brands.

EAMA release (.pdf)