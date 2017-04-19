ConocoPhillips weighs expansion of Australian gas export operation

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) and its partners say they are considering expanding their Darwin liquefied natural gas plant in Australia, with backing from companies with undeveloped gas resources in the region that could feed the plant.

COP says it will consider whether development costs that had led to budget blowouts and delays at rival Australian LNG projects in recent years had fallen.

The move marks a potential shift for COP, which has considered a second production train at the Darwin LNG facility but as recently as February said its focus was on developing new resources to maintain output from the existing line when gas from the Bayu-Undan field in the Timor Sea begins to dry up in the coming years.