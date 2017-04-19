Sirius XM down 2% as Morgan Stanley cuts to Sell

Not only is growth in the new car market in the U.S. likely to slow, but analyst Ben Swinburne and team believe subscriber growth in used cars has peaked as well.

In the bear case, Swinburne sees net subscriber adds dropping from 4.1M to 3.4M over the next three years - this with the shares currently trading at a premium relative to historical growth.

Swinburne is the lone Sell on the Street on Sirius (NASDAQ:SIRI), along with 8 Buys and 10 Holds.