Adient shows it stuff at the Shanghai Auto Show

Adient (NASDAQ:ADNT) unveils several new products and concepts at Auto Shanghai 2017.

With an eye on the future, the company is showcasing its AI17 level 3/4 autonomous vehicle seating demonstrator.

Also being displayed are Adient's integrated luxury seat , other luxury design seating solutions and commercial vehicle seating products. Seat structures and mechanisms primarily developed and engineered in China are also a focus.

Additionally, Adient's Recaro automotive seating business is preparing its market launch in China as the premium brand manufacturer of performance seats for sporty luxury vehicles.

"China is a great story for Adient. Our unconsolidated seating revenue, driven primarily through our strategic JV network in China, grew approximately 13 percent year-on-year, excluding the impact of foreign exchange," notes an Adient exec in China operations.

Source: Press Release