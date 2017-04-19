Sunshine Heart prices equity offering; shares down 32% premarket

Nano cap Sunshine Heart (NASDAQ:SSH) is off 32% premarket on robust volume in response to the pricing of its public offering of Class A Units at $1.00 each and Class B Units at $1,000 each.

Each Class A Unit consists of one share of common stock and one five-year warrant to purchase one share of common at $1.10.

Each Class B Unit consists of one share of preferred stock, convertible into 1,000 common shares at $1.10, and warrants to purchase 1,000 shares of common at $1.10.

A total of 1.6M shares of common stock, 6,400 shares of preferred stock (convertible into 6.4M common shares) and warrants to purchase 8.0M shares of common will be issued in the offering.

Closing date is April 24.

Yesterday's close was $1.35.