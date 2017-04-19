Dish Network resuming post-auction decline; SunTrust goes Neutral

Dish Network (NASDAQ:DISH) is 7.1% lower premarket, continuing a downward path it began with news dripping out of the FCC's spectrum auction that it was one of the big buyers of wireless airwaves.

Shares began slipping last Thursday with news that it spent $6.2B (second most among bidders) for more than 480 licenses; they're down 9.3% in regular-session action since.

SunTrust has launched the stock at Hold today, even as the bank gave new Buys to T-Mobile (on the increasing value of wireless network assets) and to cable firms.

Macquarie has cut Dish to Neutral from Outperform, saying the spectrum purchase now actually makes the satellite firm "harder to swallow" as an M&A target. The premium on the company's hoard is lower now, with supply and demand looking balanced in the near term, writes Amy Yong.

She's cut her price target to $61 from $70; shares closed at $58.04 yesterday.