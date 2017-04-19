Stocks open mostly higher; Dow held down by IBM's -5% start

Stocks reclaim yesterday's losses at the open, although the Dow is weighed by IBM, -5.1% after posting a 20th consecutive Y/Y sales decline; Dow flat, S&P +0.3% , Nasdaq +0.5% .

Among other earnings reports, Morgan Stanley +3% after beating top and bottom line estimates.

European markets are mixed, with Germany's DAX and France's CAC both +0.2% but U.K.'s FTSE -0.2% , where the parliament is expected to approve Prime Minister May's plan for a snap election on June 8; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei ended +0.1% while China's Shanghai Composite closed -0.8% .

U.S. Treasury prices have surrendered part of yesterday's gain, with the benchmark 10-year yield trading 3 bps higher at 2.20%.

U.S. crude oil +0.3% at $52.55/bbl ahead of the EIA's weekly inventory report.

Also still ahead: Fed Beige Book report