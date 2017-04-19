Adtran +1% after Q1 features record revenue

Adtran (NASDAQ:ADTN) is up 1% after posting Q1 earnings with record revenue, beating expectations on top and bottom lines with the help of ultra-broadband product sales.

"Most notably, we had very strong performances in our fiber to the premises and vectoring products in both our domestic and international markets," says CEO Tom Stanton.

Gross profit rose to $73.7M from the prior year's $65.79M.

Sales breakout: Products, $143.6M (up 16%); Services, $26.7M (up 45.6%).

Cash and equivalents came to $72.6M, down from last quarter's $79.9M.

Conference call to come at 10:30 a.m. ET.

Press Release