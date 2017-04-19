Xplore Technologies announces new credit facility

Xplore Technologies (NASDAQ:XPLR) entered into a new $15M three-year secured line of credit with Bank of America.

The company will also move its commercial banking relationships to Bank of America.

“After a thorough review and careful selection process, we are pleased to enter into this new facility with Bank of America,” said Tom Wilkinson, Chief Financial Officer of Xplore Technologies. “This new line of credit and banking relationship not only strengthens our balance sheet resources, but also expands our international and multi-currency banking capabilities in support of Xplore’s global rugged tablet business.”

Press Release