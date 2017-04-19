Energy Transfer's Rover unit notified of environmental violations

Energy Transfer Partners' (ETP +0.5% ) Rover natural gas pipeline unit is notified of violations by Ohio environmental regulators after two releases of drilling fluids, both discovered last week.

An estimated 47K-barrel release of drilling fluids into a wetland adjacent to Ohio’s Tuscarawas River was discovered April 13, and another 1,190-barrel spill was found a day later in a wetland in Richland County, according to a filing with the FERC.

ETP says it is working with Ohio’s EPA and the spills will not change the project’s November in-service date; the system will be capable of moving more than 3B cf/day from eastern U.S. shale formations to markets.