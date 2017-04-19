Soligenix up 83% ahead of ricin vaccine data presentation

Thinly traded nano cap Soligenix (SNGX +82.9% ) jumps on a whopping 111x spike in volume ahead of a presentation next week on RiVax, its ricin toxin vaccine, at the 20th Annual Conference on Vaccine Research in Bethesda, MD. NY State Department of Health's Jennifer Yates, Ph.D., will be the presenter.

In preclinical testing, RiVax, formulated with the company's ThermoVax heat stabilization technology, demonstrated 100% protection in ricin aerosol challenge models.

The company says the data should support the FDA approval of RiVax under the "Animal Rule" which allows regulatory approval of certain drugs and biologics based on animal testing in situations where human testing is not possible or ethical.