Global Eagle Entertainment (ENT -0.3% ) says a look into material weaknesses in its controls hasn't turned up any fraud, and the company doesn't expect to have to restate any of its numbers.

In February, it said it would delay its 10-K after finding weaknesses in internal controls (and also due to a CFO transition and an acquisition of Emerging Markets).

The 10-K was due March 16; the company now expects it can file it before June 30.

It also named Ron Steger to the board, on the Audit Committee.