Era of 'free' research ends - banks mull new pricing model

via Stephen Morris and Stefania Spezzati at Bloomberg

Hoping to fix what they see as conflicts of interest in the current model, Europe's central planners in a few months will require asset managers to separate trading commissions they pay from investment-research fees.

It presents a quandary for banks - charge too little and regulators will accuse them of gaming the new rules (by essentially "giving away" research), or charge too much and potentially send trading business from big clients elsewhere.

A few money managers say they're being quoted $50K for a basic fixed-income package from JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) analysts, while Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) and Commerzbank (OTCPK:CRZBY) are reportedly pitching a metered "pay as you go" approach.

Some whale hedge fund packages are said to include perks like VIP analyst access, conference discounts, and unlimited research notes.

Under the current model, bank research costs clients about $75K annually, estimates Integrity Research.

The U.S. has no plans to follow Europe down this regulatory path, meaning it could make sense for some money managers to move their business to the States.