Hydrogen fuel cell cars get a test run

State officials in California are making a round trip from Sacramento to the Bay Area in hydrogen fuel cell EVs tomorrow to show support for the research and developments efforts for the burgeoning ZEV (zero emission vehicle) concept.

Hydrogen fueling stations in Hayward and San Jose will be used to power up the vehicles on the trip. The adventure can be followed on Twitter under the #H2Tour hashtag.

The caravan will include a Honda Clarity fuel cell model and a Toyota Mirai. Participating organizations include the California Air Resources Board, California Energy Commission, Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development, and other members of the California Fuel Cell Partnership.

Looking ahead: Though hydrogen is the most abundant element in the universe, the lack of hydrogen-fueling infrastructure has held back progress for the EV alternative. Some companies, including Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF) and Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), aren't plannng on using hydrogen fuel cells, while others like Honda (NYSE:HMC) and Hyundai (OTC:HYMLF) are pushing ahead with model development. BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY) and General Motors (NYSE:GM) are still in the lab with their hydrogen joint ventures. If hydrogen power is going to work for consumers it will be Toyota (NYSE:TM) that blazes the trail. The Japanese automaker plans to test the response to the Mirai hydrogen fuel cell sedan in China, Australia, the United Arab Emirates and Canada this year and next.

For investors, there's unlikely to be a short-term bet on hydrogen fuel cars. The bigger question is where the industry stands in 2020 or 2030? And who wins?