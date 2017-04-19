Sell-side mostly cheers Morgan Stanley's Q1 results

"Solid as a rock," says Nomura bull Steven Chubak, reiterating his Buy rating and $49 price target. He notes Q1 ROE (excl. tax benefit) was 9.9%, right in the middle of the bank's targeted range of 9-11%. He expects positive EPS revisions and share outperformance.

Also a bull on the name, UBS's Brennan Hawken says momentum on both sides of the franchise is intact, with results particularly solid in light of Goldman's miss. He's got a Buy rating with $49 price target.

Neutral on the stock, Wells Fargo's Matthew Burnell reminds of challenges like higher wealth management compensation rate and advisory fees below that of peers.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) +2.6% to $42.32

Source: Bloomberg

