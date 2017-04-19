T-Mobile gets sole Buy rating in SunTrust wireless launch

T-Mobile (TMUS +0.6% ) is running a bit ahead of its U.S. wireless rivals today, after it got the nod in a new wireless coverage launch at SunTrust.

The firm rates T-Mobile a Buy and sets a price target of $76, implying 17% upside.

Meanwhile, SunTrust opened coverage of the other three firms at Hold: AT&T (T +0.3% ); Verizon (VZ +0.5% ); and Sprint (S +0.5% ).

Its set price targets for AT&T of $40 (vs. current $40.37); for Verizon of $50 (vs. current $49.47); and for Sprint of $9 (implying about 5% upside).

Meanwhile, T-Mobile has announced it's launched Extended Range LTE for the Chicago area along with plans to open more than 40 new retail locations in the city and its suburbs, a 20% expansion of its retail footprint.