Cypress Semi +1.7% after legal resolution with ex-CEO

Cypress Semiconductor (CY +1.7% ) is higher today after noting it's resolved a lawsuit brought by its former chief executive that sought what it considered overly broad information in their dispute.

Former CEO T.J. Rodgers had requested board minutes and presentations as part of a proxy campaign to place two directors -- a campaign the company says is motivated by a "personal vendetta."

A Delaware court ruled that Rodgers could have access only to what Cypress had already agreed to provide, and Cypress won't appeal that decision further, it says.

The company is set to report earnings on April 27.