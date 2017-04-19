Ameritrade +1% post-earnings; sees delayed close for Scottrade deal

Speaking to Bloomberg, TD Ameritrade (AMTD +0.9% ) CEO Tim Hockey says he doesn't expect the Scotttrade purchase to close any sooner than Sept. 30 - the end of Ameritrade's fiscal year. The company had previously said it saw closing prior to Sept. 30.

"Lift and shift" integration will take client portfolios to Ameritrade's platform from Scottrade, creating more profitability per dollar of investment.

Turning to recent commission fee cuts, Hockey says he doesn't expect a near-term change to the current $6.95-per-trade charge.

