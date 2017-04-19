Reuters: Syncrude still expecting reduced rates in May and June

The Syncrude Canada oil sands project has reiterated to traders that it expects to run at reduced rates in May and June, Reuters reports.

The Syncrude plant in Alberta has capacity to produce 350K bbl/day, nearly 11M/month, but cut production in April to zero after a fire that damaged the facility and brought forward planned maintenance.

Light synthetic crude from the oil sands for May delivery settled at $2.50/bbl over the WTI benchmark yesterday, while June barrels settled at a $2.35/bbl premium vs. WTI.