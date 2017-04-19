Facebook conference day 2: Still all about the camera

The day two keynote at Facebook's F8 conference (NASDAQ:FB) kicks off with Chief Technology Officer Mike Schroepfer re-echoing the themes the company raised with developers yesterday: artificial intelligence, augmented reality and the camera, virtual reality -- and where those all come together.

F8 developer attendees are all getting a free Giroptic iO 360 connected camera, Schroepfer said, positing 360-degree imaging (and then virtual-reality 360-degree video) as the next step beyond mere 4K video.

Shares are up 1.1% today; M Science says it's staying above consensus for Facebook's Q1 results in North America, and that Europe results are tracking in line with expectations.

Afternoon sessions yesterday revealed several interlocking initiatives at the social-media giant, but most immediately front and center (to judge from CEO Mark Zuckerberg's keynote) may be augmented reality.

Layering digital effects onto the real world as seen through the camera is an audacious technical challenge (and dependent on the company's work on deep neural nets) but one that offers promise of pinning digital objects into the real world (such as leaving a note on a refrigerator or table that's only seen digitally).