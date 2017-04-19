Vanguard's world: More money comes out of active and into passive

Investors poured $31.1B into U.S. equity passive funds in March, according to Morningstar, up from $29.1B in February.

Nearly $19B was pulled from active funds, more than double the amount in February.

Summing both, U.S. equity saw positive inflows for the fifth straight month.

Fixed-income also saw inflows, with taxable bond funds at $38.1B attracting more money than any other category group. As opposed to equity, flows were evenly divided between active and passive.

International equity flows continue strong, with passive funds bringing in $20.6B in March vs. active funds losing $2.9B.

Previously: Vanguard's growth is incredible - NYT (April 16)