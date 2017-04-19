Deutsche Bank warns on Under Armour's Q1 numbers

Deutsche Bank weighs in on Under Armour (UA, UAA) in front of the company's Q1 report. Key snippets from the analyst note are posted below.

"Our checks on Under Armour throughout 1Q were mixed with solid sell-through at recently launched Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) & ongoing favorable trends at Dick’s Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS); however, we believe this was offset by a weaker DTC effort and wholesale challenges in footwear leading to overall 1Q sales that may have decelerated more than guidance provided on 1/31."

"While a guidance cut may not happen with this report, we see risk to the overall FY17 view and we believe the buy-side does as well (short interest at 26.5%)."

DB maintains a Hold rating and $17 price target on Under Armour. The PT sits just a nickel ahead of the 52-week low on UA of $17.05.

Under Armour is due to report earnings on April 27 before the market opens.