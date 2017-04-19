Judge blocks cancellation of $770M Bombardier rail contract

An Ontario Superior Court grants Bombardier (OTCQX:BDRAF, OTCQX:BDRBF) an injunction preventing the greater Toronto area's Metrolinx transit authority from canceling its $770M contract with the company for light rail vehicles.

Metrolinx wanted to tear up the contract because of repeated delays from Bombardier in supplying 182 vehicles for a planned transit expansion that has repeatedly been forced to change its plans, expected rollout and cost structure.

The judge's ruling in effect compels Bombardier and Metrolinx to go back to the bargaining table to work out a solution.