Fox makes it official, booting O'Reilly

A statement from Twenty-First Century Fox (FOX -0.2% , FOXA -0.2% ) has confirmed that Bill O'Reilly, host of the top-rated program (The O'Reilly Factor) on top-rated Fox News, won't be returning to the network from his current vacation.

"After a thorough and careful review of the allegations, the company and Bill O'Reilly have agreed that Bill O'Reilly will not be returning to the Fox News Channel," Fox says in its statement.

Pressure on O'Reilly had steadily built amid a stream of sexual-harassment settlements and a continuing trickle of related allegations, all of which led dozens of advertisers to pull ads from his prime-time show.

The move follows an "extensive review done in collaboration with outside counsel," Fox says, adding that the network has "demonstrated again and again the strength of its talent bench."

Some chatter today has some combination of Tucker Carlson and Laura Ingraham taking over O'Reilly's prime-time slot.