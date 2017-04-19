Oil tumbles more than 4%

There's no notable news of note (yet), but crude oil has fallen and can't get up, now down 4.15% on the session to $50.66 per barrel. USO -4.15%

The EIA this morning reported an inventory draw of 1M - a bit less than estimates - but alongside that was an unexpected rise in gasoline stocks, the first in nine weeks.

The oil decline is hitting energy names, with the XLE lower by 1.2% vs. the S&P 500 which is flat.

ETFs: USO, OIL, XLE, UCO, VDE, ERX, OIH, SCO, BNO, DBO, ERY, DIG, DTO, UGA, USL, DUG, BGR, IYE, FENY, DNO, FIF, OLO, PXJ, UHN, RYE, SZO, DDG, FXN, OLEM, CRAK, NANR, DWT, ERGF, ERYY, FTXN, JHME, OILK, OILX, UWT, WTID, WTIU