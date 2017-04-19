Gulfport Energy says Q1 production rose 23% Y/Y

Gulfport Energy (GPOR +1.7% ) is higher after reporting that Q1 production increased 23% Y/Y and 8% Q/Q, averaging 849.6 MMcfe/day and beating internal projections.

GPOR says its Q1 natural gas and liquid natural gas production rose while oil production fell, but net daily production mix was comprised of 87% natural gas, 9% natural gas liquids and 4% oil.

GPOR’s realized prices were $3.98/Mcf of natural gas, $68.75/bbl of oil and $0.68/gal of NGL, resulting in a total equivalent price of $4.36/Mcfe.